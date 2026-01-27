Gallego won't support DHS funding without safeguards after second Minnesota killing

Sen. Ruben Gallego says he won't support a budget package to provide additional funding to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

It follows the fatal shooting of a nurse in Minnesota by border patrol over the weekend.

Gallego wants funding for DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stripped from the $1.3 trillion spending package meant to keep large swaths of the government open past Friday.

The Arizona Democrat says safeguards need to be in place that prevent federal immigration agents from violating the constitution and the rights of Americans.

“We can't just continue to vote for this funding after two US citizens were gunned down by federal agents in the streets. It would be irresponsible of our leadership to do it, and we need to figure out any way we can to rein in the big government going after US citizens,” Gallego says.

Gallego says he’ll support funding only alongside commitments to end to racial profiling and warrantless searches by agents.

He also says ICE must stop operating in schools, churches and other sensitive places.

On Saturday, Border Patrol agents fatally shot Veterans Affairs nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

The Trump administration alleges Pretti brandished a gun but the claim is disputed by witnesses and video evidence.

“Sane immigration enforcement means going after bad people. Going after the criminals that are preying in our communities, people that are very, very dangerous. Not what's happening right now,” Gallego says. “ICE is not going out and doing their immigration work. They're out now being part of the secret police of Stephen Miller and Donald Trump.”