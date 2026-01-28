© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
NAU athletic director Farkas stepping down less than a year into job

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 28, 2026 at 9:30 AM MST
Northern Arizona athletic director Uri Farkas. He stepped down from the job in January 2026.
Northern Arizona athletic director Uri Farkas. He stepped down from the job in January 2026.

Northern Arizona athletic director Uri Farkas is stepping down, less than a year after being promoted to the full-time position.

Farkas issued a statement saying he's stepping away to focus on his physical and mental health.

“I will always be a strong advocate and supporter of Lumberjack Athletics and Northern Arizona University,” Farkas said in a statement Tuesday. “At this time, I need to step away and focus on my physical and mental health, as well as the overall well-being of my family. They have been my number one supporters, and I look forward to spending more time with them as I explore my next opportunity.”

Farkas was promoted to interim athletic director on June 30, following Mike Marlow's retirement. He had served as deputy athletic director since 2018.

Farkas previously held leadership roles at Washington State, California and Oregon before becoming a senior associate athletic director at NAU in 2018.
Associated Press
