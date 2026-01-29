Hobbs says AG 'should retract' comments about ICE and Arizona's 'stand your ground' law

Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday called the comments by Attorney General Kris Mayes about possible dangers from confrontations between citizens and law enforcement officers "inappropriate."

"She should retract them," the Democratic governor said.

Hobbs was reacting to remarks made by the Democratic attorney general who, in multiple comments, said the Trump administration has allowed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to act in ways that are designed to lead to dangerous encounters.

"When armed, masked agents force their way into the homes of U.S. citizens without warrants, the risk of dangerous and volatile situations rises dramatically,'' Mayes told Capitol Media Services. "The Trump administration must start acting within the bounds of the Constitution so we can ensure public safety in Arizona and across the country."

But what caused a firestorm of response was the attorney general pointing out that Arizona is a "stand your ground'' state.

"That says that if you reasonably believe that your life is in danger and you're in your house or your car or on your property that you can defend yourself with lethal force,'' she told Brahm Resnik of 12News.

More to the point, Mayes said Arizona law allows any adult can carry a concealed weapon.

"We're a gun culture in this state," she said.

"It's kind of a recipe for disaster because you have these masked federal officers with very little identification, sometimes no identification, wearing plain clothes and masks," Mayes said. She said that's why it's important for police to have uniforms and be easily identified.

Hobbs said none of that justifies the attorney general making the comments she did.

"It is the responsibility of every elected official to turn down the temperature and do everything we can to be very careful with our language about ramping up the potential for violence," the governor said. "We are seeing across the county people's fear increasing and the potential for violence."

What also is important, Hobbs said, is that law enforcement officers "have a really, really hard and dangerous job.

"And we have to do everything we can to make sure that that job is as safe as possible," she said.

The governor's comments drew a quick response from Richie Taylor, the attorney general's press aide.

He said that his boss, in both subsequent interviews and a video message she put out this past week has "repeatedly clarified her comments."

"She obviously does not believe it's legal to shoot a peace officer," he said. But Mayes has not rescinded her original comments.

Taylor also said took a slap at Hobbs, saying she is focusing on the wrong issue.

"The actions of Donald Trump's federal agents are endangering public safety and putting local and state law enforcement and the public in danger," he said. "And that is what should concern the governor.''

The comments by Hobbs actually align her, at least a bit, with Republican state senators who voted 17-13, along party lines, for a resolution calling for Mayes to "retract her dangerous rhetoric concerning the use of deadly force against federal, state, and local law enforcement officers.''

That followed extensive floor speeches by several GOP legislators lashing out not just at the attorney general but at other Democrats, both in Arizona and elsewhere.

But SCR 1036 also says Mayes should resign "because she has lost the trust of law enforcement officers.''

And there's another fear.

"Her continuance as attorney general will offer support to those using her misstatements as a defense when charged with using deadly force against law enforcement officers,'' the resolution states.