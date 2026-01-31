Three arrested in alleged hazing death of NAU student

Three members of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity have been arrested on hazing-related charges following the death of a Northern Arizona University student.

Flagstaff police say officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person at a home near Pine Knoll Drive and Lone Tree Road just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Bystanders began CPR before officers arrived, but officials say the 18-year-old man was not breathing when first responders reached the scene.

Witnesses told police the student had attended a Delta Tau Delta fraternity rush event the previous night. According to police, multiple people were drinking at the event, including the victim and other prospective members.

Authorities arrested three 20-year-old NAU students who were members of the fraternity’s executive board: Vice President Ryan Creech, New Member Educator Carter Eslick and Treasurer Riley Cass.

All three were booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on one count of hazing.

Under Arizona law , hazing is classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor or a Class 4 felony if it results in a person’s death.

In a statement late Saturday, a Flagstaff police spokesperson said detectives are continuing to follow up on additional leads and review evidence. The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim and declined to release additional details, citing respect for the family and the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.