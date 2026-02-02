© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

Navajo Nation Council calls on DHS, ICE to recognize tribal IDs

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:00 AM MST
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent takes part in an early morning operation in Park Ridge, Ill., Sept. 19, 2025.
AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent takes part in an early morning operation in Park Ridge, Ill., Sept. 19, 2025.

The Navajo Nation Council has unanimously passed a resolution that calls on the federal government to formally recognize tribal identification and the political status of its members.

It comes as many tribal members are increasingly anxious about being impacted by immigration operations after Navajo citizen Peter Yazzie was detained by federal agents for four hours near Peoria last month.

The council’s measure urges the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to train agents to recognize Navajo-issued IDs, and calls for more federal awareness of the citizenship status of Navajo people.

“We are the first people of this country, long before established governments, long before established borders or walls,” Navajo Speaker Crystalyne Curley told KNAU last month. “You know, our identity and citizenship should not be questioned or challenged.”

Yazzie says he was ignored when he told ICE officers that he had his Certificate of Indian Blood, birth certificate and other documentation that proved his citizenship. He was eventually released.

“Many federal ICE agents do not fully understand sovereignty or the government-to-government relationship that exists between Native American tribes and the federal government,” said Navajo Nation Human Rights Office Interim Executive Director Darlene Womochil. “Our people should not have to live in fear when going to the supermarket. Our students travel for school trips and athletic competitions in urban areas.”

The resolution also orders the Navajo Office of Vital Records and Identification to expand direct access to vital records services for citizens living on and off the reservation. The office was briefly unable to issue new tribal IDs amid a funding disruption last month but is again accepting appointments.

Curley points out that last year the council approved a contract providing more than $1 million in federal funding to support the Office of Vital Records.

Navajo officials say many tribal members have been questioned and racially profiled by agents since ICE operations intensified in Arizona last month.

ICE did not respond to KNAU when asked for comment about Yazzie’s detainment.

Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley speaks at the Chinle Agency Council Chambers in April 2025.
KNAU and Arizona News
Navajo Nation speaker calls on feds to respect tribal sovereignty after ICE detainment of citizen
Ryan Heinsius
Many Navajo Nation citizens are anxious following the recent detainment of a tribal member near Peoria by ICE agents. KNAU spoke to Navajo Speaker Crystalyne Curley about how the escalation of federal immigration enforcement is impacting tribal members.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News U.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementU.S. Department of Homeland SecurityNavajo NationNavajo Nation CouncilINDIGENOUS PEOPLES
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius