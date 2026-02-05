© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

Arsenic in Williams drinking water exceeded EPA standards in 2025

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published February 5, 2026 at 2:04 PM MST
EPA is limiting PFAS chemicals in drinking water in the U.S.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
EPA is limiting PFAS chemicals in drinking water in the U.S.

For the last year the level of arsenic in the City of Williams’ drinking water was nearly double the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s safety standards.

Officials say they’re working to fix the problem.

“The city has switched water sources to treat surface water and the wells are not in service,” says Williams Public Works Director Aaron Anderson. “We are working on treatment options for the effected wells. The wells will not be used until a suitable removal filter/vessel has been installed and tested.”

In a letter sent to residents on Dec. 10, 2025, Williams officials revealed arsenic levels averaged 17 parts per billion throughout 2025. The EPA’s standard safe amount is 10 parts per billion.

The city has stopped using the affected wells and is now drawing water from surface intakes at Dogtown Lake that the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says meets all federal standards.

“At this time, residents can rest assured that they are receiving water that meets all federal drinking water standards including arsenic … On Jan 23, 2026, the city discontinued production from the last remaining groundwater well. The groundwater wells will remain inactive pending ADEQ approval and installation of appropriate treatment prior to reactivation,” says Alma Suarez, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

Williams’ water system serves more than 3,100 full-time residents. Officials say the spike in levels doesn’t pose an immediate risk to the community.

Arsenic is naturally occurring in the Southwest’s groundwater because of regional geology. According to ADEQ, drinking water standards for arsenic are meant to protect public health over a lifetime of exposure and it’s classified as a “chronic contaminant.”

But those who are exposed to arsenic over many years or are immunocompromised could face health problems like skin lesions and even cancer.

This Jan. 27, 2023 image provided by the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team shows Grace Dougan, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service volunteer, carrying a sedated wolf during the agency's annual survey near Aragon, N.M. A team conducts a health check and attaches a collar to the wolf before releasing it back into the wild. The agency released the survey results Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, saying there are at least 241 wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona.
KNAU and Arizona News
Congress advances bill to remove Mexican wolves from Endangered Species List
Adrian Skabelund
A US House committee has approved a measure that would delist the endangered Mexican gray wolf. But critics worry it would doom the species.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News City of Williamsdrinking waterU.S. Environmental Protection AgencyArizona Department of Environmental Qualityarsenic
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius