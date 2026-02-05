© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

DPS pilot, trooper killed in Flagstaff helicopter crash during shooting response

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 5, 2026 at 6:48 AM MST
Emergency vehicles line Thompson Street north of West Route 66 in Flagstaff following the crash of a Department of Public Safety helicopter on Feb. 4, 2026. Both the pilot and a trooper on board died.
Adrian Skabelund
/
KNAU
An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter assisting with an active shooter situation in Flagstaff crashed Wednesday night, killing both the pilot and a trooper who was a paramedic.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Bell 407 helicopter crashed near Route 66 and Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m.

The Ranger helicopter crew was providing air support as the Flagstaff Police Department responded to what authorities describe as an “active shooter incident.”

Officials have not released the troopers' names nor indicated what may have led to the crash.

The suspect in the shooting suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken into custody.

Flagstaff police say no one else was injured.

DPS, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
