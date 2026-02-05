DPS pilot, trooper killed in Flagstaff helicopter crash during shooting response

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter assisting with an active shooter situation in Flagstaff crashed Wednesday night, killing both the pilot and a trooper who was a paramedic.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Bell 407 helicopter crashed near Route 66 and Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m.

The Ranger helicopter crew was providing air support as the Flagstaff Police Department responded to what authorities describe as an “active shooter incident.”

Officials have not released the troopers' names nor indicated what may have led to the crash.

The suspect in the shooting suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken into custody.

Flagstaff police say no one else was injured.

DPS, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.