Officials: DPS helicopter crew was aiding Flagstaff Police at time of crash

Two Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are dead following a helicopter crash in Flagstaff Wednesday night.

The helicopter crew of Ranger 56 out of Kingman’s Western Air Rescue was providing assistance to local law enforcement amid a lengthy shootout with a domestic violence suspect.

It's not clear what caused the crash and officials didn’t provide details.

Arizona DPS Director Jeffrey Glover spoke at a press conference Thursday morning.

“At the time of the incident, there were two DPS personnel on board. The pilot and a trooper paramedic. Unfortunately, both are tragically deceased,” Glover said. “Please keep our personnel, their families, and all those that have been impacted in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The press conference began with a moment of silence.

Adrian Skabelund / KNAU Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Jeffrey Glover spoke at a press conference February 5, 2025, at the Flagstaff Police station.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Bell 407 helicopter crashed near Route 66 and Thompson Street, below Lowell Observatory, shortly after 10 p.m.

Officials have not released the names of the pilot or the trooper.

Glover said they’re working with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board in the investigation.

“I stand here [today] a little broken,” said Flagstaff Chief of Police Sean Connelly. “Our city, and our state, have experienced a significant loss.”

Connelly said the incident began as officers responded to a domestic violence call at about 8:30 p.m.

According to Connelly, officers were speaking with a victim of domestic violence when the suspect began shooting at them with a semi-automatic rifle.

“This neighborhood was under siege last night,” Connelly said.

For nearly two hours, police exchanged fire with the man in and around the Flagstaff neighborhoods of Railroad Springs and West Village.

“What we had was an individual ... hopping from roof to roof, taking points of vantage from high ground, firing upon our officers, into the homes, multiple backyards, multiple community members, multiple rooftops,” Connelly said. “From just after 8:30, until almost 10:20, our officers were involved in numerous gun battles with this individual, with dozens and dozens of rounds being fired. During these gun battles, I'm beyond grateful to say that none of our officers were struck or wounded by gunfire.”

Adrian Skabelund / KNAU Law enforcement vehicles line West Kaibab Lane the night of February 4, 2026.

Officials said law enforcement shot and wounded the suspect before he was taken into custody and brought to the Flagstaff Medical Center.

Connelly said the officers who were involved have been placed on paid administrative leave as is standard practice.

Gov. Katie Hobbs called the events “tragic” in a post to social media on Thursday.

“My heart is heavy after the tragic Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crash in Flagstaff that took the lives of two dedicated crew members while assisting officers,” Hobbs wrote. “Their bravery will never be forgotten. We stand with their families, loved ones, and DPS colleagues.”

The message was echoed by Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett.

“I want to express my heartfelt sympathy to the families of these officers, DPS, and the entire law enforcement community for their loss,” Daggett wrote. “The City of Flagstaff stands ready to support you.”

Attorney General Kris Mayes, the state’s top law enforcement official, called the pilot and trooper “heroes.”

“They lost their lives serving and protecting the people of our state—and we are forever grateful for their service,” Mayes wrote. “My prayers are with their families and my condolences to those who served alongside them.”