Officials identify suspect in Flagstaff shootout

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 6, 2026 at 4:16 PM MST
Emergency vehicles line Thompson Street north of West Route 66 in Flagstaff following the crash of a Department of Public Safety helicopter on Feb. 4, 2026. Both the pilot and a trooper on board died.
Adrian Skabelund
/
KNAU
Emergency vehicles line Thompson Street north of West Route 66 in Flagstaff following the crash of a Department of Public Safety helicopter on Feb. 4, 2026. Both the pilot and a trooper on board died.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who allegedly shot at Flagstaff police and was the subject of a two-hour confrontation earlier this week.

Authorities have charged 50-year-old Flagstaff resident Terrell Storey with two counts of first-degree homicide along with 10 counts of aggravated assault on a first responder and numerous burglary charges.

Officials did not provide details about the murder charges. But under Arizona law, an individual can be charged with murder if they’re committing other crimes and cause another person’s death.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter that was assisting Flagstaff police crashed during Wednesday night’s incident, killing pilot Robert Skankey and trooper-paramedic Hunter Bennett.

Storey, meanwhile, was shot multiple times and sheriff’s officials say he remains at Flagstaff Medical Center where he’s receiving treatment. Storey is being held on a $5 million bond.

Police had responded to a domestic violence call before the shooting began.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Flagstaff Police Chief Sean Connolly described the suspect in the shootout as a “career criminal.”
Coconino County Sheriff's Office, crime, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Flagstaff Police Department
KNAU STAFF
