Grand jury indicts Flagstaff man on 60 felony charges in shootout and deadly helicopter crash

A grand jury in Coconino County has indicted a Flagstaff man on 60 felony counts related to a shootout and deadly helicopter crash in Flagstaff more than a week ago.

Terrell Storey faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Department of Public Safety pilot Robert Skankey and trooper-paramedic Hunter Bennett.

They were aboard the helicopter that crashed during the Wed, Feb. 4 shootout in a Flagstaff neighborhood.

Arizona law allows a person to be charged with murder if, while they’re committing certain other crimes, a death results of another individual.

“Our hearts remain with the families of Hunter Bennett and Robert Skankey, and with all the families impacted by this incident,” said Coconino County Attorney Ammon Barker in a press release. “We are committed to pursuing this case with the diligence and care it requires.”

Flagstaff police responded to a domestic violence call that devolved into the two-hour face-off in which they allegedly exchanged fire with Storey.

He was also indicted on more than two dozen aggravated assault charges with prosecutors alleging numerous victims including local residents and 25 law enforcement officers.

In addition, Storey faces six charges of first-degree residential burglary and several counts of weapons violations, endangerment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Earlier this week, the Coconino County Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint that included 50 counts. The case was then presented to a grand jury, which returned the 60-count indictment that supersedes the complaint and begins proceedings in Coconino County Superior Court.

County officials did not provide a date for Storey’s arraignment.

He was shot during the incident and remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.