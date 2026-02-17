© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

Officials searching for missing woman near Ash Fork

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 17, 2026 at 6:22 AM MST
Carolyn Legaspi-Cosper was last seen picking up her mail on Feb. 3, 2026 in Ash Fork. She's been missing ever since and is believed to have left on foot from her home in West Wood Ranches.
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
Carolyn Legaspi-Cosper was last seen picking up her mail on Feb. 3, 2026 in Ash Fork. She's been missing ever since and is believed to have left on foot from her home in West Wood Ranches.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s office is searching for a missing 69-year-old woman.

Carolyn Legaspi-Cosper was last seen picking up her mail on Feb. 3 in Ash Fork.

Officials believe she was at her home in West Wood Ranches, about 20 miles northwest of Ash Fork, the following day when she may have left on foot. She recently had heart surgery and walks with a cane.

The sheriff’s office says all her vehicles are accounted for.

Legaspi-Cosper has green eyes, gray and brown hair and is 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s office at (928) 774-4523.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News missing personsash forkCoconino County Sheriff's Office
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF