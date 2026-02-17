Officials searching for missing woman near Ash Fork

The Coconino County Sheriff’s office is searching for a missing 69-year-old woman.

Carolyn Legaspi-Cosper was last seen picking up her mail on Feb. 3 in Ash Fork.

Officials believe she was at her home in West Wood Ranches, about 20 miles northwest of Ash Fork, the following day when she may have left on foot. She recently had heart surgery and walks with a cane.

The sheriff’s office says all her vehicles are accounted for.

Legaspi-Cosper has green eyes, gray and brown hair and is 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s office at (928) 774-4523.