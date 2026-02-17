© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Winter storm forces closure of Flagstaff schools

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 17, 2026 at 7:08 PM MST
An Arizona Department of Transportation snow plow near Flagstaff.
ADOT
An Arizona Department of Transportation snow plow near Flagstaff.

The Flagstaff Unified School District has canceled classes for Wed, Feb. 18 because of an incoming winter storm that's predicted to impact much of northern Arizona.

“Decisions to delay school or cancel school are based on a number of factors that include weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities, and timelines for mobilizing communication,” said FUSD Director of Communications and Public Relations Madison Pompeo in a press release.

Before and after school activities and food service will also be canceled.
Charter schools frequently follow the lead of the district.

The Montessori School of Flagstaff, Flagstaff Junior Academy, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy and Northland Preparatory Academy have also announced they’ll be closed Wednesday.
