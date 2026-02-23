Idaho man dies in Hance Rapid on Colorado River trip

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say an Idaho man died while on a private river trip on the Colorado River last week.

They say Aaron Benjamin, 30, of Post Falls, Idaho, went into the river at the top of Hance Rapid at Colorado River mile 77 on the morning of Thu, Feb. 19.

When members of the group pulled him from the water he was unresponsive and they began CPR.

They sent an emergency alert to the park at about 11:15 a.m. and park rangers were flown via helicopter to the site.

Despite resuscitation efforts Benjamin was pronounced dead.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.