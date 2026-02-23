© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

Idaho man dies in Hance Rapid on Colorado River trip

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 23, 2026 at 3:28 PM MST
Search and rescue personnel
NPS
Grand Canyon National Park search and rescue personnel flew to Hance Rapid on the Colorado River on Feb. 19, 2026 in response to an emergency alert that a man had entered the water at the top of the rapid. Aaron Benjamin, 30, from Post Falls, Idaho, was eventually pronounced dead after he was pulled unresponsive from the water.

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say an Idaho man died while on a private river trip on the Colorado River last week.

They say Aaron Benjamin, 30, of Post Falls, Idaho, went into the river at the top of Hance Rapid at Colorado River mile 77 on the morning of Thu, Feb. 19.

When members of the group pulled him from the water he was unresponsive and they began CPR.

They sent an emergency alert to the park at about 11:15 a.m. and park rangers were flown via helicopter to the site.

Despite resuscitation efforts Benjamin was pronounced dead.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkcolorado riverboatingfatalities
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF