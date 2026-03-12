Tribal leaders testify in support of historic water rights settlement

Tribal leaders testified before the Senate committee on Indian Affairs in support of a landmark water rights settlement.

The agreement would provide 56,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water annually to the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe and San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe.

The Northeastern Indian Water Rights Settlement agreement has been years in the making.

The deal would help bring water to nearly 30% of Navajo and Hopi residents without a running tap, often forced to haul water many miles.

Navajo President Buu Nygren tells KNAU that Wednesday’s hearing was a positive step as tribal and state leaders push Congress to ratify the settlement.

“I walked out of there very encouraged, very inspired,” Nygren says. “And were all united on this. I know the state of Arizona, a lot of the ranchers, and also the tribes involved, we know that this is good for our communities.”

The agreement has been ratified by all three tribes, the state of Arizona and countless local stakeholders.

The agreement would also provide more than $5 billion for water infrastructure.

Hopi Chairman Lamar Keevama says it’s a small price compared to overall federal spending.

“You know, we have no problem sending trillions of dollars overseas,” Keevama says. “What’s $5.1 billion to three indigenous nations within the United States of America, that would bring clean, reliable water to their homelands?”

Interior Department officials told Senators that the price tag is challenging unless Congress provides the department with additional funding.

“I do need to reiterate that $5 billion is a lot of money,” Assistant Secretary of the Interior Scott Cameron told the Senators.