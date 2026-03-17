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Crews set to begin prescribed burns on North Kaibab

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 17, 2026 at 10:39 AM MST
The Flagstaff Hotshots conduct firing operations on June 6, 2023, on a portion of the Crater Sinks prescribed fire project, located on the Flagstaff Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest.
Randi Shaffer, USDA Forest Service/Coconino National Forest
The Flagstaff Hotshots conduct firing operations on June 6, 2023, on a portion of the Crater Sinks prescribed fire project, located on the Flagstaff Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest.

Managers on the Kaibab National Forest are planning a series of prescribed burns north of the Grand Canyon that could begin as early as Tuesday.

The four areas, totaling more than 6,100 acres, are near Jacob Lake, north of Highway 89A, east of Forest Road 248 and west of Forest Road 487.

The “broadcast burns,” as fire officials call them, are designed to reduce overgrown vegetation and help protect local communities, infrastructure and natural resources from wildfire.

Crews will apply fire across a designated area using drip torches and other ignition devices. Managers say the “maintenance burn” will be a low-to-moderate intensity prescribed fire to build a resilient ecosystem.

The area may be closed for several days including a 3.5-mile section of the Arizona National Scenic Trail. A temporary reroute of the trail will be announced before ignitions begin.

Smoke could impact Jacob Lake, Fredonia, Kanab and Highway 89A.

Officials say crews will look for opportunities to burn through May 15 as weather conditions allow.

Last summer the White Sage and Dragon Bravo fires burned more than 200,000 acres on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and on the Kaibab National Forest's North Kaibab Ranger District.

A pyrocumulus cloud rises over the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park as the Dragon Bravo Fire grew to more than 94,000 acres Tuesday.
KNAU and Arizona News
Park Service releases executive summary of Dragon Bravo Fire impacts
KNAU STAFF
The National Park Service has released its executive summary of the Dragon Bravo Fire’s impacts on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and surrounding forest land.

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KNAU and Arizona News Prescribed burnsKaibab National ForestDragon Bravo FireWildfire NewsFire Season 2026
KNAU STAFF
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