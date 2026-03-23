Grand Canyon National Park visitation dropped in 2025

Visitation to Grand Canyon National Park dropped last year.

According to the Annual Visitation Statistics report released by the National Park Service, more than 4.4 million people visited in 2025. Grand Canyon ranked fourth in visitor numbers, behind Great Smoky Mountains, Zion and Yellowstone.

Grand Canyon was third in 2024 with more than 4.9 million visitors. However, Yellowstone National Park took the spot in 2025.

Experts attribute some of the decline to last summer’s Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim. The wildfire destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge, infrastructure and guest lodging and forced months of closures.

Overall, national park visitation dipped about 3% last year compared to the record-breaking high in 2024.

Despite the slight drop, travel group AAA is forecasting increased domestic travel in 2026 as the U.S. marks its 250th birthday.