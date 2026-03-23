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Grand Canyon National Park visitation dropped in 2025

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 23, 2026 at 9:21 AM MST
Sunset from Mather Point on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, April 30, 2023.
NPS Photo
Sunset from Mather Point on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, April 30, 2023.

Visitation to Grand Canyon National Park dropped last year.

According to the Annual Visitation Statistics report released by the National Park Service, more than 4.4 million people visited in 2025. Grand Canyon ranked fourth in visitor numbers, behind Great Smoky Mountains, Zion and Yellowstone.

Grand Canyon was third in 2024 with more than 4.9 million visitors. However, Yellowstone National Park took the spot in 2025.

A pyrocumulus cloud rises over the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park as the Dragon Bravo Fire grew to more than 94,000 acres Tuesday.
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Experts attribute some of the decline to last summer’s Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim. The wildfire destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge, infrastructure and guest lodging and forced months of closures.

Overall, national park visitation dipped about 3% last year compared to the record-breaking high in 2024.

Despite the slight drop, travel group AAA is forecasting increased domestic travel in 2026 as the U.S. marks its 250th birthday.

Flames consume a structure on Bessie Lane as the Thompson Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., July 2, 2024.
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KNAU and Arizona News Grand Canyon National ParkNational Park ServiceDragon Bravo FireArizona TourismGrand Canyon North Rim
KNAU STAFF
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