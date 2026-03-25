North Rim to reopen on May 15 following Dragon Bravo Fire

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will reopen to the public at 6 a.m. on May 15.

Officials say all paved roadways including Highway 87, Cape Royal and Point Imperial roads will again be accessible. They include many of the North Rim’s iconic viewpoints and scenic drives like Roosevelt Point, Walhalla Overlook and Angels Window. Vehicles over 22 feet will not be allow on Cape Royal and Point Imperial roads.

The entire North Rim will reopen to foot traffic only and stock use is suspended for the season.

It follows last year’s 145,000-acre Dragon Bravo Fire that forced widespread closures and burned more than 100 park buildings including the historic Grand Canyon Lodge.

In addition, the entire North Kaibab Trail will reopen to hikers. Maintenance and rehab work will continue along the trail throughout the season and hikers should expect temporary closures and delays along with post-fire hazards.

Some backcountry services will return this year and Cottonwood Campground will reopen while backcountry use will be allowed in most areas of the North Rim.

Officials expect the North Rim Campground to also reopen for tent and RV camping but without hookups. Overnight lodging will not be available on the North Rim this season. The nearest fuel, food and water is available at the North Rim Country Store and at Jacob Lake.

Parking at the North Kaibab Trailhead will be limited and restricted to vehicles under 22 feet long. Overflow parking will be available next to the site of the former Grand Canyon Lodge. The Bridle Path between the lodge and the North Kaibab Trail will also be open.

For the most up to date information, see Grand Canyon National Park’s website.