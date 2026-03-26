Navajo Council unanimously opposes SAVE America Act

The Navajo Nation Council has unanimously passed legislation opposing the SAVE America Act.

The federal bill—stalled in the U.S. Senate and backed by President Donald Trump—would require Americans to show proof of citizenship, like a U.S. passport or driver’s license combined with a birth certificate or a certificate of naturalization or adoption paperwork, when they register to vote

But Navajo leaders say the SAVE Act would disproportionately impact tribal members as many elders weren’t born in hospitals and often lack the documentation.

“For many Navajo people, this is not a Democrat or Republican issue,” says Navajo Speaker Crystalyne Curley, the tribal legislation’s sponsor. “We are thinking about our elders and grandparents, many of whom were not born in hospitals and do not have birth certificates. Under the SAVE Act, they would be required to travel long distances, multiple times, just to register to vote and cast their ballots.”

Curley says some voters could be forced to travel more than 100 miles to comply with the proposed requirements with multiple trips for registration, primary elections and general elections. Those trips could prove financially difficult for many amid rising gas prices.

According to the council, the SAVE Act comes at a time when the Indigenous vote has a growing influence on federal and state elections.

“Navajo voters, along with other tribes, represent a powerful voting bloc,” says Curley. “We have seen how our communities can influence the outcome of federal and state elections, as demonstrated in 2020. We must stand united to protect our right to vote.”

She and other Navajo leaders are calling on members of Congress to oppose the SAVE Act and instead strengthen tribal access to voting.

Indigenous voters have faced barriers to voting for years. Problems with rural addresses have led to thousands of Navajo ballots being rejects in past elections.

The SAVE Act could also undermine mail-in voting, which a majority of Navajo voters rely on to cast their ballots.