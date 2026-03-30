Arizona fire officials warn of early, active wildfire season

State fire officials warn of an early, active and extended wildfire season across Arizona.

On Friday, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and federal and tribal partners briefed Gov. Katie Hobbs on the potential for this year's fire season.

State fire managers said they’re bracing for an aggressive wildfire season driven by record heat and ongoing drought.

The seasonal outlook forecasts that high fire activity will move north across the Mogollon Rim by May, then into northeastern Arizona and higher elevations. Southern and southeastern Arizona could be hit especially hard due to long-term dryness and an abundance of fine fuel across the landscapes.

Fires have already sparked near Forest Lakes and Flagstaff this month.

More than 1,600 were reported statewide last year. Officials warn the current conditions could lead to an even higher acreage this year.