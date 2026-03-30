Second measles case of the year confirmed in Coconino County

Coconino County health officials are trying to determine who may have been exposed after another resident has tested positive for measles in Page.

It’s the second case of the year after the first infection of 2026 was announced on March 20.

County Health and Human Services is working to determine who may have been exposed.

They say those who were on the number 3 and 6 Page Unified District School bus routes Mon, March 23 through Wed, March 25 in the morning and afternoon should monitor for symptoms through April 16. Stops on the routes included Page High School, Manson Mesa High, Page Middle, Deseret View Elementary, Lake View Primary and Page Early Childhood.

The notice also includes those who were at Manson Mesa High between Mon, March 23 through Wed, March 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

In addition, people who were at the Tuba City Regional Health Care Emergency Room Department on Fri, March 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Arizona time (10:30–7 p.m. Navajo Nation time) should watch for measles symptoms through April 18.

Those at the main hospital building in Tuba City on Fri, March 27 between 9:30 and 11:45 a.m. Arizona time (10:30–12:45 Navajo Nation time) should also watch for symptoms through April 18.

Officials have previously said those at Page High and the Page Safeway on March 12 and the Banner Page Hospital on March 16 may have been exposed and should monitor for three weeks.

Measles can cause a high fever, cough and a blotchy rash that usually starts on the face and extends down the body.

Officials recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine to protect against the disease.

Arizona has seen a major uptick in measles cases since last summer with a surge along the Arizona-Utah border.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 280 cases have been confirmed since August 2025. Officials say 97% of the cases were in non-vaccinated people and 65% were in those under 18 years old.