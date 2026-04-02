Details still hazy for planned ICE substation in Flagstaff

Flagstaff and Coconino County officials say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is considering opening office space in the city.

But details remain hazy. Flagstaff leaders say they're still seeking answers about the reported substation.

Mayor Becky Daggett says she hasn’t had any official communication with ICE or the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“We have not had one word from that agency,” Daggett tells KNAU. “The safety of Flagstaff residents is my priority.”

Daggett says she’s anxious for the safety of Flagstaff residents and local law enforcement if ICE expands its operations in Flagstaff.

“I have been concerned when I have seen videos from other cities, and just the precarious position that some of the actions by ICE have put local law enforcement in. So it is definitely a concern,” Daggett says.

“I feel very confident in the professionalism of our police department and our police officers, as well as city staff and city council," Daggett says. "So I would say that we are ready to behave in a professional manner, and I would hope that if ICE plans on opening an office in Flagstaff, that their agents are prepared to reciprocate with that professionalism.”

Daggett says they have been told the possible ICE office will act as a hub for all of northern Arizona and wouldn’t be focused only in the city. She also says there isn’t an illegal immigration problem in Flagstaff.

According to the mayor, DHS officials who have previously partnered with local law enforcement to fight drug and human trafficking told Flagstaff police about the planned ICE substation.

Daggett says those plans were confirmed by Republican Rep. Eli Crane’s office.

His office did not independently confirm the plans to KNAU.

Last month, Flagstaff put new policies in place on the use of city property by outside organizations. The policy states that the city manager will determine whether the use of city property aligns with city goals and doesn't disrupt operations or threaten public safety.

Local officials say they haven’t received a request from ICE or DHS to use city or county-owned property.

“Coconino County has not been approached for facility use by the Department of Homeland Security,” reads a statement from Coconino County. “The county has a thorough lease agreement process in place for all applicants that requires review and approval from multiple departments.”

A spokesperson for ICE declined to answer specific questions from KNAU.

But in an email, the agency said it won’t provide information on the locations of their agents because of heightened threats of violence.

“Is it really news that, when a federal agency hires more personnel that they need more space?” says an ICE spokesperson. “Thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill, we have an additional 12,000 ICE officers and agents on the ground across the country. That’s a 120% increase in our workforce.”