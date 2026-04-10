City officials confirm ICE signs lease for office space in Flagstaff

The City of Flagstaff and Flagstaff Police confirmed Thursday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has signed a lease for office space to open a northern Arizona substation.

In matching statements, officials said ICE has secured two suites at 1585 South Plaza Way. The site is privately owned.

Flagstaff officials say they have reached out to request more information about the scope of ICE’s planned activities and have asked the agency to share updates directly with the public.

Coconino County and Flagstaff officials say they haven’t received requests from immigration officials or the Department of Homeland Security to use public property.

The building is located down the street from the University Plaza Shopping Center. The site already appears to house a federal agency – a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development and Farm Services Administration office.

It’s not clear when the northern Arizona substation would open.

Last week, immigration rights coalition Keep Flagstaff Together called on local businesses and property owners to reject ICE's efforts to lease private property.

Leaders say they expect transparency and communication from federal partners as more information becomes available.

Residents with questions about ICE’s presence or operations in northern Arizona are encouraged to contact the Department of Homeland Security directly.

Leaders say they expect transparency and communication from federal partners as more information becomes available.