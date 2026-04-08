Flagstaff activists claim ICE office to open on Plaza Way

The activist group Keep Flagstaff Together says it has “reason to believe” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is opening an office at 1585 S. Plaza Way.

Last week’s media release follows reports that ICE is considering opening a substation in northern Arizona.

Leaders of the immigration rights coalitions say the suspected property is located in southwest Flagstaff, about a mile from Northern Arizona University.

Keep Flagstaff Together didn’t provide specific evidence of what it says are ICE’s plans.

The building is located down the street from the University Plaza Shopping Center. The site already appears to house a federal agency – a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development and Farm Services Administration office.

General Services Administration records show the government is also leasing space at an adjacent property.

The Plaza Way location is owned by Flagstaff business owner Scott Baugh, who manages several local properties through his company, Moar Properties.

On Friday, Baugh told KNAU he had no knowledge of ICE using the space, but acknowledged he had leased property to federal agencies.

KNAU and Arizona News Details still hazy for planned ICE substation in Flagstaff Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett says she and other local officials are still seeking information on a possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement substation in the city. Listen • 1:10

He added that he was puzzled by the assertions that ICE would use his property.

Baugh could not be reached for further comment Monday.

Keep Flagstaff Together has called on local businesses and property owners to reject ICE's efforts to lease private property for a location in northern Arizona.

Coconino County and Flagstaff officials say they haven’t received requests from immigration officials or the Department of Homeland Security to use public property as an ICE office.