New law expands death benefits for Arizona’s first responders

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed off on a new law Wednesday that expands death benefits for first responders in Arizona.

Senate Bill 1503 broadens the definition of a first responder to include correctional officers, National Guard members on state duty and law enforcement pilots.

Bill sponsor, Sierra Vista Republican Sen. David Gowan, says the change ensures more families receive financial support if a loved one is killed in the line of duty.

The new law was partly prompted by the death of Arizona Department of Public Safety pilot Robert Skankey in February.

AP / Arizona Department Of Public Safety This photo combo shows from left, trooper Hunter R. Bennett and pilot Robert Bruce Skankey. They were killed when their Department of Public Safety helicopter crashed in Flagstaff on Feb. 4, 2026.

He and trooper-paramedic Hunter Bennett died when their helicopter went down while responding to a shooting in Flagstaff.

Under the previous law, Skankey’s family was ineligible for benefits because he was a civilian pilot. The new bill retroactively addresses this gap.

“We are grateful to Governor Hobbs and the Legislature for their leadership, and for ensuring that those who protect our communities from the air are honored equally with those who serve on the ground,” DPS Director Colonel Jeffrey Glover said in a statement. “At AZDPS, we remain committed to taking care of our own, both in life and in loss.”

House lawmakers unanimously approved SB 1503 Monday. The measure passed the Senate 26-2 Wednesday.