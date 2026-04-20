Coconino County confirms two more measles cases, four cases in 2026

Coconino County Health and Human Services officials confirmed two new measles cases Friday.

The agency is working to notify those who may have been exposed on two occasions earlier this month.

Anyone who visited the following locations during the listed time frame may have been exposed:



Em’s Café (623 S. Main St., Fredonia, Arizona): April 6, 2026, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Anyone who believes they may have been exposed should watch for symptoms through April 27.

April 6, 2026, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Anyone who believes they may have been exposed should watch for symptoms through April 27. Kane County Hospital (355 N Main St., Kanab, Utah): April 13, 2026, between 12:30 and 4 a.m. Symptoms could develop through May 4.

Symptoms typically develop one to three weeks after exposure. Anyone who believes they may have come into contact with infected patients should watch for fever, congestion, rashes or red, watery eyes for 21 days.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should self-isolate and contact a health care provider, urgent care or the hospital.

Four cases have been confirmed in the county this year.

Measles cases have surged dramatically in Arizona over the past year. Most of that can be attributed to an ongoing outbreak along the Arizona-Utah border that began in August. The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 281 cases from 2025 to April 20.

The viral respiratory illness is extremely contagious and can be deadly, especially in babies and young children. About 90% of unvaccinated people contract measles when exposed. Doctors recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine to protect against measles.

Contact your healthcare provider or call the Coconino County Health and Human Services Health and Wellness Clinic at 928-679-7222 to schedule an MMR vaccination.