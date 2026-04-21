APS plans temporary power shutoffs near Flagstaff amid high wildfire danger

Arizona Public Service Co. says it could temporarily shut off power Wednesday in the Flagstaff area because of heightened wildfire danger.

The utility says the shutoffs could begin as early at 9 a.m. on Wed, April 22 in “limited, high fire-risk communities” including Doney Park, Timberline, Fernwood, Mormon Lake, Cosnino, Sunset Crater, Walnut Canyon and Valle.

In all, about 5,800 customers could experience an outage.

The company says it’s an attempt to prevent electrical equipment from starting or contributing to wildfires. In a press release representatives say, “APS will do everything it can to minimize disruptions to customers while prioritizing safety.”

The company is alerting customers who could be impacted ahead of time to their selected method of contact selected on their account. APS also says it could cancel the safety outage if conditions improve.

Customers can monitor the APS Outage Map for specific outage times. The company says weather conditions can affect power restoration if power lines and equipment are damaged and require repairs.

Forecasters are warning of critical fire weather conditions Wednesday across northern and central Arizona. The National Weather Service is predicting gusts of up to 45 miles an hour with heavier localized winds possible.

In addition, single-digit humidity is forecast for much of northeastern Arizona. NWS has issued a red flag warning for the Navajo Nation and Little Colorado River Valley through the day.

Meteorologists warn that the dry conditions could lead to easier fire starts and rapid spread of new or existing fires.

Breezy conditions will persist through the week while showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend.