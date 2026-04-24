Navajo Nation Council speaker announces run for tribal president

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley has announced she’ll run for tribal president.

She’s the most high-profile candidate to challenge President Buu Nygren, who’s running for a second term in this year’s election.

Curley was first elected to the Navajo Council in 2022 to represent the Tachee/Blue Gap, Many Farms, Nazlini, Tselani/Cottonwood, Low Mountain communities in the central portion of the Navajo Nation. The next year she was elected council speaker.

In a video released on social media Thursday, the former Miss Navajo said she hopes to be a unifying figure.

“I recognize that many of our Navajo people feel disengaged and dissatisfied and more than ever, our people want to be heard. Our people want a seat at the table when it comes to decisions that affect all of us,” Curley said.

KNAU and Arizona News ‘Two steps back’: Navajo leaders condemn SAVE America Act The SAVE America Act would require voters to prove their citizenship in person to register to vote. But tribal leaders say it would create barriers to voting for Indigenous populations. KNAU speaks with Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley about the proposal. Listen • 4:02

As council speaker, Curley has focused on water issues, uranium contamination and protecting voting rights.

She led an effort to oppose the SAVE America Act, a measure backed by President Donald Trump to stiffen voter ID requirements and require people to prove their citizenship in person when registering to vote.

Curley is among 16 people running for president. If elected, she’d be the first woman to serve in the Navajo Nation’s highest office.

President Buu Nygren announced his own reelection bid earlier this month. Four years ago, he unseated incumbent Jonathan Nez to become the Navajo Nation’s youngest-ever president.

Curley has frequently clashed with Nygren during his tenure. Last year, Curley introduced legislation to remove him and Vice President Richelle Montoya from office alleging financial mismanagement and other misdeeds. Nygren has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The Navajo Nation’s primary election will be held on July 21, the same day as Arizona’s primary, and the general election on Nov. 3.