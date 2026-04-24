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Navajo Nation Council speaker announces run for tribal president

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:00 AM MST
Crystalyne Curley was selected as the new Speaker of the Navajo Nation.
Courtesy
Crystalyne Curley was selected as the new Speaker of the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley has announced she’ll run for tribal president.

She’s the most high-profile candidate to challenge President Buu Nygren, who’s running for a second term in this year’s election.

Curley was first elected to the Navajo Council in 2022 to represent the Tachee/Blue Gap, Many Farms, Nazlini, Tselani/Cottonwood, Low Mountain communities in the central portion of the Navajo Nation. The next year she was elected council speaker.

In a video released on social media Thursday, the former Miss Navajo said she hopes to be a unifying figure.

“I recognize that many of our Navajo people feel disengaged and dissatisfied and more than ever, our people want to be heard. Our people want a seat at the table when it comes to decisions that affect all of us,” Curley said.

A woman shows off her ‘I voted’ sticker in Window Rock, Arizona, in August 2018.
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The SAVE America Act would require voters to prove their citizenship in person to register to vote. But tribal leaders say it would create barriers to voting for Indigenous populations. KNAU speaks with Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley about the proposal.

As council speaker, Curley has focused on water issues, uranium contamination and protecting voting rights.

She led an effort to oppose the SAVE America Act, a measure backed by President Donald Trump to stiffen voter ID requirements and require people to prove their citizenship in person when registering to vote.

Curley is among 16 people running for president. If elected, she’d be the first woman to serve in the Navajo Nation’s highest office.

President Buu Nygren announced his own reelection bid earlier this month. Four years ago, he unseated incumbent Jonathan Nez to become the Navajo Nation’s youngest-ever president.

Curley has frequently clashed with Nygren during his tenure. Last year, Curley introduced legislation to remove him and Vice President Richelle Montoya from office alleging financial mismanagement and other misdeeds. Nygren has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The Navajo Nation’s primary election will be held on July 21, the same day as Arizona’s primary, and the general election on Nov. 3.

A still from an April 6, 2026, video of Buu Nygren announcing his re-election campaign for Navajo Nation president.
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Buu Nygren launches reelection bid for Navajo Nation president
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Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren announced he's running for a second term Monday, saying he wants to build on the momentum from his first term.

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KNAU and Arizona News Crystalyne CurleyBuu NygrenNavajo Nationelections2026 Election
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius