Buu Nygren launches reelection bid for Navajo Nation president

Buu Nygren has launched his reelection bid for a second term as president of the Navajo Nation.

Nygrn unveiled the slogan “Keep Moving Forward” in a video posted to social media Monday, saying he wants to build on momentum from his first term.

Nygren, 39, unseated incumbent Jonathan Nez four years ago, becoming the youngest president in Navajo Nation history.

But he's repeatedly drawn scrutiny since taking office in 2023.

Council delegates continue efforts to oust Nygren. A special prosecutor called for his resignation last year over alleged ethics violations, including misuse of public funds. A failed recall petition accused the president of broken campaign promises and fostering workplace harassment.

Nygren has repeatedly denied the allegations and says his administration’s priorities still resonate with voters.

The 14-day candidate filing period runs from April 9-22. The presidential primary is scheduled for July 21 with the general election on Nov. 3.