Officials search for missing man at Grand Canyon National Park

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are searching for a missing 26-year-old man on the South Rim.

They say Sandarsh Krishna’s last possible known location was along the Rim Trail along Hermit Road between Bright Angel Lodge and Mohave Point between 4 p.m. Monday and 12 a.m. Tuesday.

Grand Canyon dispatch was notified Tuesday that Krishna could be missing in the park.

Krishna isn’t known to have a vehicle and may have been using a rideshare or taxi service.

He’s described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a thin build, weighing about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Krishna was last seen wearing athletic clothing.

Those with information are asked to call the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch at (888) 653-0009.