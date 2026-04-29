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State crews keep community firewise clean-up going for one more year

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published April 29, 2026 at 11:15 AM MST
State fire crews pick up bags full of pine needles within Kachina Village, April 29, 2026.
Courtesy of Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
State fire crews pick up bags full of pine needles within Kachina Village, April 29, 2026.

State officials are temporarily spearheading the annual Firewise Community Cleanup south of Flagstaff.

The program was set to end after a local wildland fire crew dissolved in March.

Crews with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management are working in Kachina Village, Mountainaire, Pine Del and Munds Park this week.

They’re picking up pine needles and yard debris gathered by residents and taking it to the nearby Willard Springs green waste site.

The Bear Jaw Interagency Fire and Fuels Crew based out of the Highlands Fire District had done the work for nearly two decades, but it was disbanded last month amid staffing and financial pressures.

“We’ve worked very closely with Bear Jaw for the last 10-plus years,” says state forestry spokesperson Tiffany Davila. “So we wanted to carry on this for Bear Jaw and for the community as well. This is an important project; it gets the community to do their part.”

Davila says the agency may pick up the firewise program permanently.

She encourages all residents to maintain their properties year-round to reduce the risk of wildfire.

“Not only is that going to help you if there is a catastrophic wildfire in the area, it's going to lessen the impact, but it also helps our fire crews as well,” Davila says. “It provides a safe working space for our firefighters to work from so they can further defend your property.”

Fire personnel monitor a prescribed fire near Market Plaza on the South Rim of Grand Canyon.
KNAU and Arizona News
The last local crew: Bear Jaw fire team dissolves after nearly two decades
Adrian Skabelund
A longtime wildfire prevention crew that served communities around Flagstaff has been disbanded. Residents and former fire officials are weighing the impact ahead of a potentially active fire season.

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KNAU and Arizona News Wildland firefightersArizona Department of Forestry and Fire ManagementHighlands Fire District
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
See stories by Adrian Skabelund