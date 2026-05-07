© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lowell Observatory dedicates descendant of Apollo 14 moon tree

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published May 7, 2026 at 5:16 PM MST
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly at Lowell Observatory on May 5, 2026.
Chris Clements
/
KNAU
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly at Lowell Observatory on May 5, 2026.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) helped Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory dedicate a so-called moon tree on May 5.

Moon trees are descendants of the seeds astronaut Stuart Roosa brought with him on Apollo 14 in the 1970s. Roosa, a former U.S. Forest Service smokejumper, brought hundreds of seeds with him on the voyage.

Afterwards, the Forest Service germinated the seeds, one of which grew near Mississippi State University. Rosemary Roosa, Stuart’s daughter, joined Kelly and others in paying homage to a young American sycamore related to that tree that was dedicated at the observatory.

Kelly, a former NASA astronaut himself, says the moon tree reminds him of Roosa and some of the first people in space, like Alan Shepard, the first American to go to space.

“I never met Stuart Roosa, but I did meet Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell [another Apollo 14 astronaut], and those are the guys that I looked up to as a kid and that inspired me at a very young age,” Kelly told KNAU after the leafy lunar celebration.

Kelly spoke to a nearly filled auditorium on May 5.
Chris Clements
/
KNAU
Kelly spoke to a nearly filled auditorium on May 5.

After the recent Artemis II voyage to the moon, Kelly says he hopes Americans will be inspired to go back.

The first person to travel to Mars might even be from Flagstaff, Kelly says.

“They might even be sitting over there,” he says. “That's the power of exploration.”

To preserve that explorative power, he plans to fight the White House’s proposed 23% budget cut to NASA in the upcoming congressional appropriations process.

“The president’s request for NASA is inadequate,” Kelly says. “It would be a drastic cut in science especially. And that scientific research leads to innovations that only our country is able to do that then leads to the building of industry and creating of jobs.”

President Donald Trump “won’t get the final say,” according to Kelly.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Lowell ObservatoryMark Kelly
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is an award-winning journalist for KNAU whose reporting interests include coverage of the Colorado River, uranium and coal mining and public health. Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, he's covered state politics, environmental issues, Indigenous communities and public health in southwest Colorado, Wyoming and Arizona. He's earned awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Public Media Journalists Association. His local stories are regularly rebroadcast on NPR programs such as Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition. Contact Chris at Chris.Clements@nau.edu.
See stories by Chris Clements