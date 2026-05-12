© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Body of missing man recovered at the South Rim of Grand Canyon

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 12, 2026 at 10:47 AM MST
Sandarsh Krishna’s last possible known location was in Grand Canyon National Park along the Rim Trail along Hermit Road between Bright Angel Lodge and Mohave Point between 4 p.m. Monday, April 27 and 12 a.m. Tuesday, April 28
NPS
Sandarsh Krishna’s last possible known location was in Grand Canyon National Park along the Rim Trail along Hermit Road between Bright Angel Lodge and Mohave Point between 4 p.m. Monday, April 27 and 12 a.m. Tuesday, April 28

Grand Canyon National Park officials say they have found the body of a man who had been missing from the South Rim since late last month.

On Saturday, May 9 personnel recovered the body of 26-year-old Sandarsh Krishna below the rim near Verkamp’s Visitor Center.

“Rescue teams queued into that area based on cell phone- digital forensic data, and he was located approximately 250 feet below the rim,” says park spokesperson Joelle Baird.

The remains were sent to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, which confirmed they belonged to Krishna.

He was reported missing on April 28. Early that same day an unidentified person turned in a backpack thought to be associated with Krishna to the Bright Angel Lodge.

Officials haven’t identified the man and say he isn’t a suspect.

The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s office are investigating the incident.

Sandarsh Krishna’s last possible known location was in Grand Canyon National Park along the Rim Trail along Hermit Road between Bright Angel Lodge and Mohave Point between 4 p.m. Monday, April 27 and 12 a.m. Tuesday, April 28
KNAU and Arizona News
Officials search for missing man at Grand Canyon National Park
KNAU STAFF
Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are searching for a missing 26-year-old man who's last known location was on the South Rim earlier this week.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News missing personsGrand Canyon National Parksearch and rescue
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF