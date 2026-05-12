Body of missing man recovered at the South Rim of Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park officials say they have found the body of a man who had been missing from the South Rim since late last month.

On Saturday, May 9 personnel recovered the body of 26-year-old Sandarsh Krishna below the rim near Verkamp’s Visitor Center.

“Rescue teams queued into that area based on cell phone- digital forensic data, and he was located approximately 250 feet below the rim,” says park spokesperson Joelle Baird.

The remains were sent to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, which confirmed they belonged to Krishna.

He was reported missing on April 28. Early that same day an unidentified person turned in a backpack thought to be associated with Krishna to the Bright Angel Lodge.

Officials haven’t identified the man and say he isn’t a suspect.

The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s office are investigating the incident.