© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coconino National Forest to begin fire restrictions Thursday

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 15, 2026 at 2:44 PM MST
Fire restrictions have gone into effect across much of northern and central Arizona.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Fire restrictions have gone into effect across much of northern and central Arizona.

Coconino National Forest official will implement stage 1 fire restrictions on Thursday, May 21 at 8 a.m. ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

It prohibits campfires, smudge pots and charcoal and wood stoves in areas of the forest that are outside developed recreation sites.

Smoking is also banned except for in enclosed vehicles, buildings or developed areas.

In addition, devices that are solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum, propane or LPG are allowed in areas that are cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device. The stoves must also be able to be turned on and off.

Officials say they hope to prevent human-caused wildfires during what is typically northern Arizona’s driest and most fire-prone time of the year.

Forest managers consider current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, enduring drought, and available firefighting resources when deciding whether to put fire restrictions in place.

Officials say additional restrictions could be forthcoming if conditions warrant them. They typically remain in effect until the area receives significant widespread precipitation.

Meanwhile, officials on the Tonto National Forest have begun what they call “emergency stage 1” fire and shooting restrictions.

Discharging firearms, air rifles or gas guns are temporarily banned across the entire forest along with campfires and smoking outside designated areas.

Forest managers say the aim is to protect the public, wildland firefighters and natural resources as fire danger on the forest remains very high.

The restrictions will stay in effect until officials determine the risk of human-caused wildfires has diminished.

Stage 1 restrictions are also in effect on Arizona State Trust lands in Gila, Maricopa and Pinal counties.

The Dragon Bravo Fire burned the historic Grand Canyon Lodge on July 12 and 13, 2025. The lightning-caused wildfire on the Grand Canyon's North Rim started on July 4, 2025, and later swept through the park as it was driven by heavy wind gusts.
KNAU and Arizona News
Grand Canyon officials reopen North Rim after last summer’s Dragon Bravo Fire
Adrian Skabelund
The North Rim of the Grand Canyon reopened Friday eight months after the Dragon Bravo Fire burned 145,000 acres and destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2026Coconino National ForestTonto National ForestFire restrictions
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF