Coconino National Forest to begin fire restrictions Thursday

Coconino National Forest official will implement stage 1 fire restrictions on Thursday, May 21 at 8 a.m. ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

It prohibits campfires, smudge pots and charcoal and wood stoves in areas of the forest that are outside developed recreation sites.

Smoking is also banned except for in enclosed vehicles, buildings or developed areas.

In addition, devices that are solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum, propane or LPG are allowed in areas that are cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device. The stoves must also be able to be turned on and off.

Officials say they hope to prevent human-caused wildfires during what is typically northern Arizona’s driest and most fire-prone time of the year.

Forest managers consider current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, enduring drought, and available firefighting resources when deciding whether to put fire restrictions in place.

Officials say additional restrictions could be forthcoming if conditions warrant them. They typically remain in effect until the area receives significant widespread precipitation.

Meanwhile, officials on the Tonto National Forest have begun what they call “emergency stage 1” fire and shooting restrictions.

Discharging firearms, air rifles or gas guns are temporarily banned across the entire forest along with campfires and smoking outside designated areas.

Forest managers say the aim is to protect the public, wildland firefighters and natural resources as fire danger on the forest remains very high.

The restrictions will stay in effect until officials determine the risk of human-caused wildfires has diminished.

Stage 1 restrictions are also in effect on Arizona State Trust lands in Gila, Maricopa and Pinal counties.