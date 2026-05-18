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Flagstaff police investigate infant found dead in hotel room

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 18, 2026 at 8:46 AM MST
Matt Gush
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Police are investigating after an infant was found dead inside a Flagstaff hotel room Sunday.

The Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of the possible child death at the La Quinta Inn and Suites near Huntington Road and Butler Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m.

A statement released Sunday says officers located the infant dead inside a hotel room along with two additional children described as "unharmed” and “safe.”

Flagstaff police spokesperson Sgt. Jerry Rintala says detectives “initiated a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Officials have not released a possible cause of death or said whether the case is being investigated as a crime, citing an active investigation.

It’s not clear whether the infant’s parents were at the hotel.

Authorities say additional information will be released “as it becomes available” and “the investigation allows.”

Anyone with information should contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or anonymously through Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

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KNAU and Arizona News flagstaff newsFlagstaff Police DepartmentPublic SafetyChild Fatalities
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