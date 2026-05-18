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Mother charged with first-degree murder in infant hotel room death

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 18, 2026 at 4:46 PM MST
Tony Webster
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A Flagstaff woman has been arrested after her 17-month-old baby was found dead in a hotel room over the weekend.

Authorities say Ochra Manakaja, 31, has been charged with first-degree homicide, child abuse and concealment of a dead body and has been booked into the Coconino County jail. No other suspects are wanted in connection with the investigation.

On Sunday, police received a report of a possible infant death at an east Flagstaff La Quinta Inn.

Officers found the deceased infant in a room along with two other children, ages 7 and 9, who were “unharmed and are currently safe,” according to Flagstaff police officials.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner is trying to determine the cause and manner of the child’s death and officials say it remains an active investigation.

Those with information are asked to call Flagstaff Police at (928) 774-1414, or Silent Witness (928) 774-6111.

KNAU and Arizona News
Flagstaff police investigate infant found dead in hotel room
KNAU STAFF
Flagstaff police are investigating after an infant was found dead in a hotel room Sunday morning. Two other children were also inside the room, uninjured.

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KNAU and Arizona News crimeFlagstaff Police DepartmentFlagstaff
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