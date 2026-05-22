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Grand jury returns 21-count indictment against woman accused of murdering her child

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 22, 2026 at 12:27 PM MST
A Coconino County grand jury has indicted Ochra Manakaja, 31, on 21 charges including first-degree murder for allegedly killing her 16-month-old child. On Sunday, May 17, 2026 court documents show she called 911 from a Flagstaff hotel room to say she'd killed the toddler. She's being held in the Coconino County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
A Coconino County grand jury has indicted Ochra Manakaja, 31, on 21 charges including first-degree murder for allegedly killing her 16-month-old child. On Sunday, May 17, 2026 court documents show she called 911 from a Flagstaff hotel room to say she'd killed the toddler. She's being held in the Coconino County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

A Coconino County grand jury has returned a 21-count indictment against a Flagstaff woman accused of murdering her 16-month-old child.

The indictment was returned on Thursday. It includes one count of first-degree felony murder against Ochra Manakaja, 31, along with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of child abuse likely to produce death of serious physical injury, 16 counts of child abuse not likely to produce death of serious physical injury, and one count of abandonment or concealment of a dead body.

“One of the most important responsibilities of the criminal justice system is protecting vulnerable members of our community, especially children,” says County Attorney Ammon Barker. “We recognize the profound impact of this case and will continue to pursue this matter with the seriousness and care it deserves.”

On May 17, the toddler’s body was discovered at the La Quinta Inn in east Flagstaff along with Manakaja’s two other children, ages 7 and 9, who were physically unharmed.

Court documents show Manakaja admitted to police that she killed her toddler and stored his body in a freezer for two weeks.

Police say she called 911 from the hotel Sunday to report she killed the child.

According to the filing, Manakaja told officers she threw the toddler into his crib because he was crying and didn’t seek help as his condition worsened and he later died.

Officials did not say when Manakaja will be arraigned on the charges.

She is being held in the Coconino County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

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