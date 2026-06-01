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Grand Canyon adds K-9 to reduce human-wildlife conflicts in busy areas of South Rim

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 1, 2026 at 12:23 PM MST
"Blue" is a Conservation K-9 trained to herd wildlife away from crowded areas on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to reduce wildlife conflicts.
NPS Photo
"Blue" is a Conservation K-9 trained to herd wildlife away from crowded areas on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to reduce wildlife conflicts.

A Conservation K-9 named Blue will help reduce encounters between humans and wildlife in busy areas of the South Rim in Grand Canyon National Park.

Elk and bighorn sheep can become overly familiar with humans at the visitor center, El Tovar Hotel, Mather Campground and elsewhere in Grand Canyon Village.

That can lead to aggressive wildlife encounters, blocked roadways and the need for lethal wildlife management actions.

Wildlife biologist Brady Dunne — who is also Blue’s owner — says elk and bighorn sheep in the park have become too comfortable in developed areas over the last two decades.

“This project gives us a humane, science-based tool to help encourage more natural wildlife behavior while improving visitor safety,” Dunne said.

Blue is a trained and certified Catahoula leopard hound. Grand Canyon officials say she was selected for her strong herding instincts, trainability and calm temperament.

She uses barking and herding techniques to move wildlife away from some of the most popular locations. While working, Blue is always on a leash, in direct control of her handler and never makes physical contact with animals.

Blue officially started the job on May 18. Most of her work will take place during the spring calving season and the rut in late summer and early fall.

The U.S. National Parks Service logo is displayed at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on July 10, 2025 in Page, Arizona.
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KNAU and Arizona News Grand Canyon National ParkGrand Canyon South RimwildlifeNational Park Service
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