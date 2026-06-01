Grand Canyon adds K-9 to reduce human-wildlife conflicts in busy areas of South Rim

A Conservation K-9 named Blue will help reduce encounters between humans and wildlife in busy areas of the South Rim in Grand Canyon National Park.

Elk and bighorn sheep can become overly familiar with humans at the visitor center, El Tovar Hotel, Mather Campground and elsewhere in Grand Canyon Village.

That can lead to aggressive wildlife encounters, blocked roadways and the need for lethal wildlife management actions.

Wildlife biologist Brady Dunne — who is also Blue’s owner — says elk and bighorn sheep in the park have become too comfortable in developed areas over the last two decades.

“This project gives us a humane, science-based tool to help encourage more natural wildlife behavior while improving visitor safety,” Dunne said.

Blue is a trained and certified Catahoula leopard hound. Grand Canyon officials say she was selected for her strong herding instincts, trainability and calm temperament.

She uses barking and herding techniques to move wildlife away from some of the most popular locations. While working, Blue is always on a leash, in direct control of her handler and never makes physical contact with animals.

Blue officially started the job on May 18. Most of her work will take place during the spring calving season and the rut in late summer and early fall.