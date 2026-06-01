Mohave County resident dies from hantavirus

Health officials in Mohave County say a resident has died from hantavirus.

They weren’t able to determine the exact source of the exposure in the Kingman area, but in a press release say, “local transmission cannot be ruled out.”

The Department of Public Health says the person died from a strain of hantavirus known as sin nombre, which is found in Arizona and the Southwest, and is primarily carried by deer mice.

“Although hantavirus is uncommon, awareness and prevention are important, especially for people spending time outdoors or cleaning areas where rodents may be present,” said Health Director Melissa Palmer in a press release.

Sin nombre is not related to the Andes virus that was recently linked with an outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship in South America.

In addition, the Southwest strain isn’t known to spread from person-to-person and infections often occur when people breathe dust contaminated with urine, droppings, saliva or nesting materials of infected deer mice and other rodents.

Hantavirus symptoms can develop between one and eight weeks after exposure and often begin with fever, fatigue, muscle aches, dizziness, chills, nausea and vomiting. As it progresses people can also develop a cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

More information about hantavirus is on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.