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Lovers of the North Rim line up to get a first look after Dragon Bravo Fire

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:00 AM MST
A view of the iconic sun room within the ruins of the Grand Canyon Lodge, May 14, 2026.
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A view of the iconic sun room within the ruins of the Grand Canyon Lodge, May 14, 2026.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
The scorched sign for the visitor center still stands in front of the structure's foundation, May 15, 2026.
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The scorched sign for the visitor center still stands in front of the structure's foundation, May 15, 2026.
Courtesy of Tanner McCabe
A rocking chair still sits on the porch of a surviving cabin, just across from the Grand Canyon Lodge, May 14, 2026.
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A rocking chair still sits on the porch of a surviving cabin, just across from the Grand Canyon Lodge, May 14, 2026.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
The low limestone walls of the Grand Canyon Lodge, May 14, 2026.
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The low limestone walls of the Grand Canyon Lodge, May 14, 2026.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
A surviving fireplace within the ruins of the Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, May 14, 2026.
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A surviving fireplace within the ruins of the Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, May 14, 2026.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
A view from the patio outside the Grand Canyon Lodge, May 14, 2026.
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A view from the patio outside the Grand Canyon Lodge, May 14, 2026.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
A truck drives past a crumpled guardrail,
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A truck drives past a crumpled guard rail, destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire, May 15, 2026.
Courtesy of Tanner McCabe
Chain link fences now bisect Bright Angel Peninsula, preventing public access to some trails and the destroyed lodge, May 15, 2026.
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Chain link fences now bisect Bright Angel Peninsula, preventing public access to some trails and the destroyed lodge, May 15, 2026.
Courtesy of Tanner McCabe
A mix of trees, some green, some charred by the Dragon Bravo Fire, May 15, 2026.
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A mix of trees, some green, some charred by the Dragon Bravo Fire, May 15, 2026.
Courtesy of Tanner McCabe
North Rim slopes scorched by the Dragon Bravo Fire, May 15, 2026.
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North Rim slopes scorched by the Dragon Bravo Fire, May 15, 2026.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim entrance awaits opening day, May 14, 2026.
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Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim entrance awaits opening day, May 14, 2026.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
A crumpled guard rail, destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire, May 15, 2026.
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A crumpled guard rail, destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire, May 15, 2026.
Courtesy of Tanner McCabe
Park ranger Tim Hopp unlocks the entrance gate into the North Rim on the morning of opening day, May 15, 2026.
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Park ranger Tim Hopp unlocks the entrance gate into the North Rim on the morning of opening day, May 15, 2026.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is out of the way.

Six hours from Salt Lake, four-and-a-half from Las Vegas and nearly three-and-a-half from Flagstaff, only a small fraction of the millions of visitors who flock to the park each year make the detour.

But the area has a powerful hold on those who love it.

Just before 6 in the morning on opening day, nearly a dozen vehicles line up outside the park's gate.

Just inside the park, a small crowd of rangers and Superintendent Ed Keable count down the seconds.

“Oh, it’s 6 o’clock,” says U.S. Park Ranger Tim Hopp, unlocking the gate.

“All right, you guys going to swing it?” Keable asks.

The group pushes the gate to the side as its metal screech cuts through the morning air.

Visitors cheer from their vehicles as the first few cars begin rolling through the gate.

Just eight months ago, the Dragon Bravo Fire swept through the North Rim, passing just to the east of the entrance station.

The forest along State Route 67 and the entrance station is now a mosaic of charred and green trees.

North Rim facilities manager Jeffrey Caton (left) and Superintendent Ed Keable (right) swing the opening gate, May 15, 2026.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
North Rim facilities manager Jeffrey Caton (left) and Superintendent Ed Keable (right) swing the opening gate, May 15, 2026.

An hour later, musician Chip Broyles, with shoulder-length white hair and flip-flops, stares past a chain-link fence that bisects Bright Angel Peninsula.

About 50 yards away sit the ruins of the 100-year-old Grand Canyon Lodge.

“I wanted to see this as soon as it was happening. I wanted to come up while it was still here,” Broyles says. “I’m surprised how much of the foundation of the building is gone, but it’s just, it’s devastating.”

Broyles says he’s been searching out every photo he can of the lodge since it was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire last year, but seeing it in person is different.

In 1996, he and his brother set out from Nashville, where he had a career in country music, to visit their cousin who worked at the lodge.

“I came out here to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and had a spiritual experience. And I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to leave Nashville, I’m going to move to the Grand Canyon, I'm going to live in a little log cabin and I’m going to write songs,” Broyles says.

Chip Broyles sits with his guitar on the edge of the canyon, circa 1997.
Courtesy of Chip Broyles
Chip Broyles sits with his guitar on the edge of the canyon, circa 1997.

Broyles drove the laundry truck for the lodge before becoming human resources director for the concessionaire and a river guide for Western River Expeditions.

He says he’d sometimes set up his cot in the lodge’s famous sun room where three large windows once held a panoramic view of the canyon.

Today, only the bottom ledge of the sun room's windows remain.

Broken glass is still scattered across it.

About a year before Dragon Bravo he, his brother and several old friends who worked at the North Rim made one last trip to the lodge.

“A bunch of dudes got together that used to work here, and we got to see the lodge one last time. My brother Rick and I stayed up until about 4 in the morning, lay on the floor of the sunroom. And I said, ‘Every single song we ever wrote — every single song — I played in this room, you know?’ And I was so grateful I took the time to do that because it was just a short while later that it burned down,” Broyles says, holding back tears.

Those quiet moments also live on in the mind of Grand Canyon park ranger Tim Hopp.

He spent seven years living and working year-round on the North Rim.

Park ranger Tim Hopp poses near the ruins of Grand Canyon Lodge, May 14, 2026.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
Park ranger Tim Hopp poses near the ruins of Grand Canyon Lodge, May 14, 2026.

“You can find solitude, and that’s what I liked about it,” Hopp says.

Hopp quietly takes in the low limestone walls of the lodge and cottage standing just as it did before the blaze.

“I do remember going to the cabin in front of me and going onto the porch, sitting on one of the rocking chairs and reading Lord of the Rings or other novels and then gazing into the canyon,” Hopp says.

That awe-inspiring landscape is what’s drawn Jeff Spencer to return countless times to climb the 5,000-foot slopes.

Now he sits on a rock at the North Kaibab Trailhead; gray hair pokes past a sun visor that reads ‘I heart trails,’ and texts his wife that he has made it to the North Rim.

Jeff Spencer rests at the North Kaibab Trailhead, May 15, 2026.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
Jeff Spencer rests at the North Kaibab Trailhead, May 15, 2026.

Hiking from rim-to-rim is a bucket list item for many. Spencer is hiking it as an out-and-back, rim-to-rim-to-im.

“Or the double crossing of the big ditch. That’s why I’m so thankful they’ve opened up the rim because this is my 10th R-3,” Spencer says.

He’s done 100-mile marathons and Ironman competitions, but he says nothing compares to hiking the canyon.

He did it twice last year alone.

And when Spencer learned the North Kaibab Trail would reopen, he knew he had to be one of the first people to set foot on it.

“It was so important because as you get older, we can't outrun the clock,” Spence says, becoming emotional. “So, there's not going to be very many …”

He stops to collect himself.

“It also, it makes me feel very small. I’ve got an ego, and it's pretty big sometimes, and this makes me feel real small, and as a Christian, it makes me feel like God is just so big here,” Spencer says. “It humbles me.”

Minutes later, Spencer sets out into the canyon, past the charred ponderosa that still cast shade over the trail.
KNAU and Arizona News
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
See stories by Adrian Skabelund