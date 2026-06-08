18-year-old hiker dies after heat distress call on Grand Canyon trail

An 18-year-old hiker died last week after he experienced heat-related symptoms while on a day hike to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

The National Park Service says he was hiking from the South Rim to the Colorado River and back along the Bright Angel Trail Wednesday afternoon. The Grand Canyon National Park Regional Communications Center received reports at about 1:40 p.m. that the teen was experiencing heat-related symptoms and needed help.

Rangers found him about 30 feet below the trail in a remote area near Garden Creek. They attempted lifesaving measures and coordinated a helicopter rescue, but he ultimately died.

Park officials have not released the teen's name or hometown, pending notification of next of kin.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine an official cause of death.