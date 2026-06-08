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18-year-old hiker dies after heat distress call on Grand Canyon trail

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 8, 2026 at 8:27 AM MST
The Tapeats Narrows along the Bright Angel Trail, approximately one mile north of Havasupai Gardens in the Grand Canyon.
NPS Photo
The Tapeats Narrows along the Bright Angel Trail, approximately one mile north of Havasupai Gardens in the Grand Canyon.

An 18-year-old hiker died last week after he experienced heat-related symptoms while on a day hike to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

The National Park Service says he was hiking from the South Rim to the Colorado River and back along the Bright Angel Trail Wednesday afternoon. The Grand Canyon National Park Regional Communications Center received reports at about 1:40 p.m. that the teen was experiencing heat-related symptoms and needed help.

Rangers found him about 30 feet below the trail in a remote area near Garden Creek. They attempted lifesaving measures and coordinated a helicopter rescue, but he ultimately died.

Park officials have not released the teen's name or hometown, pending notification of next of kin.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine an official cause of death.

A view of the iconic sun room within the ruins of the Grand Canyon Lodge, May 14, 2026.
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KNAU and Arizona News Grand Canyon National ParkNational Park ServiceGrand Canyon deathsBright Angel TrailCoconino County Medical Examiner's Office
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