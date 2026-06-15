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An exhibit at Northern Arizona University is mapping the state’s water crisis

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:04 PM MST
For their contribution to the exhibit, local artist Janet Yazzie focused on how water is life, but also the struggles that so many people deal with in accessing water for their daily uses.
Chris Clements
/
KNAU
For their contribution to the exhibit, local artist Janet Yazzie focused on how water is life, but also the struggles that so many people deal with in accessing water for their daily uses.

With most of Arizona experiencing severe drought, an exhibit at Northern Arizona University is seeking to map the Grand Canyon state’s water crisis.

The collection of artwork and informative panels pose the question: How can people in Arizona work toward water security?

“The idea is to see how can we live in this landscape, how our ancestors lived in this landscape in productive ways,” says Lucero Radonic, an environmental anthropologist and professor at NAU who’s been working on the exhibit, titled “Our Water: Innovations and Collaborations in Arizona.”

It’s a collaboration between NAU, Arizona State University and a water insecurity initiative funded by the governor’s office that visualizes relationships with water through art made by people across the Colorado plateau.

It depicts ancestral Tohono O’odham irrigation systems and the lack of piped-in water to Navajo, Hopi and U.S.-Mexico border communities.

The exhibit looks at water use in artificial intelligence, and how people can make smart choices when using AI given its ecological footprint.

Panels at the exhibit in the NAU School of Communications Gallery in May 2026.
Chris Clements
/
KNAU
Panels at the exhibit in the NAU School of Communications Gallery in May 2026.

And it features a panel highlighting a collaboration between residents, nonprofits and the state of Arizona in their effort to monitor and restore the Rio de Flag, an ephemeral creek which only flows seasonally through Flagstaff.

“How can we work with others to advance water security, not only for humans, but also for non-humans?” Radonic says. “That's what I hope that people will get, that they will learn about all of the challenges around water in the region, but that hopefully they would walk out inspired.”

She says when policymakers and academics talk about water in Arizona, it’s often a dire conversation.

“We are facing a multi-decade drought, we have many, many households that do not have access to safe drinking water,” Radonic says. “We are still in ongoing negotiations around the Colorado River, so it can be very depressing. My hope is that as people walk here, they can see the different ways in which actors collaborate with each other in order to move our communities towards water security.”

Those collaborations will continue to be on display at the NAU School of Communications gallery until June 19. It’s open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
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KNAU and Arizona News water shortageNorthern Arizona University
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is an award-winning journalist for KNAU whose reporting interests include coverage of the Colorado River, uranium and coal mining and public health. Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, he's covered state politics, environmental issues, Indigenous communities and public health in southwest Colorado, Wyoming and Arizona. He's earned awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Public Media Journalists Association. His local stories are regularly rebroadcast on NPR programs such as Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition. Contact Chris at Chris.Clements@nau.edu.
See stories by Chris Clements