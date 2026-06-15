Flagstaff to use FEMA funds for flood risk reduction along Fort Valley

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved $600,000 to help the City of Flagstaff reduce flood hazards in a neighborhood along Highway 180.

The funds will be used to replace two aging 18-inch storm pipes with a single 48-inch one to direct stormwater away from roads and homes and into the Rio de Flag.

“This just makes sure it gets there a little faster and gets it off of people's properties, and gets it underground and then to the Rio, and then we can move it through town,” says City of Flagstaff Stormwater Manager Ed Schenk.

Without the work, the Coconino Estates neighborhood could suffer catastrophic flooding during heavy monsoon storms.

City of Flagstaff say the $2 million Meade Lane Project will keep stormwater utility rates reasonable for residents and businesses. They expect work to begin this fall and be completed by spring of next year.

