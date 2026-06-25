Arizona AG rolls out slew of new Medicaid fraud indictments

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced 42 new Medicaid fraud indictments Wednesday in connection with a sober living home scheme that targeted Native Americans.

Prosecutors allege providers exploited a loophole in the American Indian Health Plan program by billing the state an estimated $2.8 billion for sober living services they never provided.

One of the people charged is accused of defrauding Arizona’s Medicaid program of more than $34 million.

Mayes says investigators have recovered about $140 million so far.

A portion will be paid to victims and the state’s Medicaid agency.

About 280 people have been charged in the crackdown since 2024.