Arizona AG rolls out slew of new Medicaid fraud indictments
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced 42 new Medicaid fraud indictments Wednesday in connection with a sober living home scheme that targeted Native Americans.
Prosecutors allege providers exploited a loophole in the American Indian Health Plan program by billing the state an estimated $2.8 billion for sober living services they never provided.
One of the people charged is accused of defrauding Arizona’s Medicaid program of more than $34 million.
Mayes says investigators have recovered about $140 million so far.
A portion will be paid to victims and the state’s Medicaid agency.
About 280 people have been charged in the crackdown since 2024.
Attorney General Kris Mayes says a $6 million grant program will support tribal communities impacted by fraudulent sober living home schemes.