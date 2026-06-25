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Arizona AG rolls out slew of new Medicaid fraud indictments

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 25, 2026 at 1:00 PM MST
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks at the Arizona State Prison, March 19, 2025, in Florence, Ariz.
Darryl Webb/AP
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FR170361 AP
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks at the Arizona State Prison, March 19, 2025, in Florence, Ariz.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced 42 new Medicaid fraud indictments Wednesday in connection with a sober living home scheme that targeted Native Americans.

Prosecutors allege providers exploited a loophole in the American Indian Health Plan program by billing the state an estimated $2.8 billion for sober living services they never provided.

One of the people charged is accused of defrauding Arizona’s Medicaid program of more than $34 million.

Mayes says investigators have recovered about $140 million so far.

A portion will be paid to victims and the state’s Medicaid agency.

About 280 people have been charged in the crackdown since 2024.

Then-Democratic candidate Kris Mayes speaks with the media after a televised debate against Republican Abraham Hamadeh for Arizona attorney general, Wed, Sept. 28, 2022.
KNAU and Arizona News
Attorney General Mayes: Millions in grants to help victims of sober living home fraud
KNAU STAFF
Attorney General Kris Mayes says a $6 million grant program will support tribal communities impacted by fraudulent sober living home schemes.

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KNAU and Arizona News Kris Mayesmedicarenative americans
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