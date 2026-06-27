Crews on Pocket Fire gear up for more heavy wind, red flag conditions

Crews battling the Pocket Fire north of Sedona were preparing for another day of ferocious winds Saturday that are likely to put their fire lines to the test.

Over the last several days, firefighters have built line around Forest Road 231 in hopes of preventing it from spreading north. Officials say on Friday the lines held even as the fire spotted up to three-quarters of a mile amid red flag conditions that brought gusts of nearly 60 miles per hour.

As of Saturday morning, the wildfire had grown to 2,114 acres and was 0% contained. In all, 856 personnel were working on containing the blaze. Its cause hasn’t been determined.

Saturday is predicted to be the height of the three-day red flag warning and crews will continue to watch for spot fires, particularly across FR 231 and to the north. No firing operations are planned, and the wind will likely limit the use of aircraft.

360 Overwatch Smoke from the Pocket Fire as seen from the Turkey Butte camera at about noon on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

On Saturday, sustained winds are expected to reach 25 miles per hour with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour. Humidity will remain very low with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Strong south winds will again blow smoke over Kachina Village and Flagstaff on Saturday and through Sunday night. Officials say average air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups of people. But slight changes in wind direction could make air quality swing from good to very unhealthy. Areas south of the Pocket Fire will have good air quality through Sunday.

A public meeting will be held in Sedona at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29 at Red Rock Middle and High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop. It’ll also be livestreamed on the Coconino National Forest Facebook page.