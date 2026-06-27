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APS has shut down power to areas of Flagstaff and Grand Canyon due to high wildfire risk. KPUB is operating normally on generator power. KNAU is operating at low power. on 88.7 in Flagstaff. On-air service in Kingman, Payson and Show Low will be unavailable during this APS outage. Grand Canyon is also off the air. Streaming is not affected. There is no estimate at this time as to when APS will restore power to the area. Thank you for your patience.

Crews on Pocket Fire gear up for more heavy wind, red flag conditions

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 27, 2026 at 11:53 AM MST
The Pocket Fire, as seen from Sedona, produced a large column of smoke on the afternoon of Friday, June 26, 2026 amid red flag conditions.
Coconino National Forest
The Pocket Fire, as seen from Sedona, produced a large column of smoke on the afternoon of Friday, June 26, 2026 amid red flag conditions.

Crews battling the Pocket Fire north of Sedona were preparing for another day of ferocious winds Saturday that are likely to put their fire lines to the test.

Over the last several days, firefighters have built line around Forest Road 231 in hopes of preventing it from spreading north. Officials say on Friday the lines held even as the fire spotted up to three-quarters of a mile amid red flag conditions that brought gusts of nearly 60 miles per hour.

As of Saturday morning, the wildfire had grown to 2,114 acres and was 0% contained. In all, 856 personnel were working on containing the blaze. Its cause hasn’t been determined.

Saturday is predicted to be the height of the three-day red flag warning and crews will continue to watch for spot fires, particularly across FR 231 and to the north. No firing operations are planned, and the wind will likely limit the use of aircraft.

Smoke from the Pocket Fire as seen from the Turkey Butte camera
360 Overwatch
Smoke from the Pocket Fire as seen from the Turkey Butte camera at about noon on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

On Saturday, sustained winds are expected to reach 25 miles per hour with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour. Humidity will remain very low with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Strong south winds will again blow smoke over Kachina Village and Flagstaff on Saturday and through Sunday night. Officials say average air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups of people. But slight changes in wind direction could make air quality swing from good to very unhealthy. Areas south of the Pocket Fire will have good air quality through Sunday.

A public meeting will be held in Sedona at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29 at Red Rock Middle and High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop. It’ll also be livestreamed on the Coconino National Forest Facebook page.

An APS crew repairs a broken power pole in east Flagstaff on Wed, April 22, 2026. It was the same day the utility shut off power for about 6,000 customers in the Flagstaff area during heavy winds and high wildfire danger.
KNAU and Arizona News
Resources for APS public safety power shutoff
KNAU STAFF
Arizona Public Service Co. began its public safety power shutoff on Saturday morning because of extreme wildfire danger. Officials have opened numerous cooling centers and water and ice distribution points in Flagstaff, Grand Canyon National Park and elsewhere.

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KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2026Pocket FireCoconino National Forest
KNAU STAFF
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