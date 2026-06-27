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Wildfire triggers evacuations north of Parks; new wildfire near Tusayan; Pocket Fire update

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published June 27, 2026 at 5:07 PM MST
The Pocket Fire as seen from Sedona on Saturday, June 27, 2026.
Coconino National Forest
The Pocket Fire as seen from Sedona on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Evacuations ordered north of Parks

Coconino County emergency managers have ordered evacuations for an area north of Parks because of a wildfire first reported Saturday afternoon. Residents of the Pumpkin Center area were given the Go order along with visitors in an around the Kendrick Mountain area.

The Spring Fire, burning on Spring Valley Road, was 10 acres and 0% contained as of about 5 p.m.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire is active and additional resources have been requested with a type 2 hand crew was on the way.

New wildfire near Tusayan

Officials on the Kaibab National Forest say firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire about 7 miles south of Tusayan. The Butte Fire is burning in pinyon pine and juniper east of State Route 64. As of 4 p.m. on Saturday it was about 100 acres.

It’s rapidly growing to the east and northeast because of high winds and dry conditions. Crews are using burnout operations to prevent it from moving toward infrastructure and “direct extinguishment tactics” to stop the flames at the fire’s edge.

It was first detected at noon on Saturday. There aren’t currently any evacuations in place or threats to homes.

The wildfire is burning approximately a mile-and-a-half southwest of the Pinyon Plain uranium mine, according to the map on the Watch Duty app.

According to Grand Canyon National Park officials, the fire is moving away from Tusayan and Grand Canyon Village. They say there is no threat to those areas along with Desert View.

The Pocket Fire, as seen from the Turkey Butte forest camera, burns at about 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026.
360 Overwatch
The Pocket Fire, as seen from the Turkey Butte forest camera, burns at about 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Pocket Fire activity picks up, but containment lines hold

Coconino National Forest officials say fire activity on the Pocket Fire north of Sedona has picked up throughout the afternoon. The increase was expected by fire managers and has been driven by heavy winds.

They say the activity is concentrated south of the fire established along Woody Mountain Road (Forest Road 231), north of Bear Sign Canyon and Little Round Mountain.

According to the forest, firefighters have been prepositioned in the area and are prepared for initial attack efforts on spot fires.

The fire is now 2,349 acres and 0% contained.

Smoke has also increased and has impacted parts of Flagstaff and elsewhere throughout the afternoon.

An APS crew repairs a broken power pole in east Flagstaff on Wed, April 22, 2026. It was the same day the utility shut off power for about 6,000 customers in the Flagstaff area during heavy winds and high wildfire danger.
KNAU and Arizona News
Resources for APS public safety power shutoff
KNAU STAFF
Arizona Public Service Co. began its public safety power shutoff on Saturday morning because of extreme wildfire danger. Officials have opened numerous cooling centers and water and ice distribution points in Flagstaff, Grand Canyon National Park and elsewhere.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Pocket FireKaibab National ForestCoconino National ForestArizona Department of Forestry and Fire ManagementWildfire NewsFire Season 2026
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius