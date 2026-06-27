Wildfire triggers evacuations north of Parks; new wildfire near Tusayan; Pocket Fire update

Evacuations ordered north of Parks

Coconino County emergency managers have ordered evacuations for an area north of Parks because of a wildfire first reported Saturday afternoon. Residents of the Pumpkin Center area were given the Go order along with visitors in an around the Kendrick Mountain area.

The Spring Fire, burning on Spring Valley Road, was 10 acres and 0% contained as of about 5 p.m.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire is active and additional resources have been requested with a type 2 hand crew was on the way.

New wildfire near Tusayan

Officials on the Kaibab National Forest say firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire about 7 miles south of Tusayan. The Butte Fire is burning in pinyon pine and juniper east of State Route 64. As of 4 p.m. on Saturday it was about 100 acres.

It’s rapidly growing to the east and northeast because of high winds and dry conditions. Crews are using burnout operations to prevent it from moving toward infrastructure and “direct extinguishment tactics” to stop the flames at the fire’s edge.

It was first detected at noon on Saturday. There aren’t currently any evacuations in place or threats to homes.

The wildfire is burning approximately a mile-and-a-half southwest of the Pinyon Plain uranium mine, according to the map on the Watch Duty app.

According to Grand Canyon National Park officials, the fire is moving away from Tusayan and Grand Canyon Village. They say there is no threat to those areas along with Desert View.

360 Overwatch The Pocket Fire, as seen from the Turkey Butte forest camera, burns at about 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Pocket Fire activity picks up, but containment lines hold

Coconino National Forest officials say fire activity on the Pocket Fire north of Sedona has picked up throughout the afternoon. The increase was expected by fire managers and has been driven by heavy winds.

They say the activity is concentrated south of the fire established along Woody Mountain Road (Forest Road 231), north of Bear Sign Canyon and Little Round Mountain.

According to the forest, firefighters have been prepositioned in the area and are prepared for initial attack efforts on spot fires.

The fire is now 2,349 acres and 0% contained.

Smoke has also increased and has impacted parts of Flagstaff and elsewhere throughout the afternoon.