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Pocket Fire doubles in size amid heavy wind; Kachina Village remains in Set status

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 28, 2026 at 7:32 AM MST
The smoke plume from the Pocket Fire was visible on the evening of Saturday, June 29, 2026. The day's heavy wind caused it nearly double to 5,547 acres with 0% containment.
Coconino National Forest
The smoke plume from the Pocket Fire was visible on the evening of Saturday, June 29, 2026. The day's heavy wind caused it nearly double to 5,547 acres with 0% containment.

Saturday’s heavy winds caused the Pocket Fire to nearly double in size. According to the Southwest Area Incident Management Team, the wildfire made a 3,200-acre run to the north, which caused officials to place Kachina Village and Forest Highlands in Set status.

As of Sunday morning, Coconino National Forest officials say the wildfire has grown to 5,547 acres with 0% containment.

On Saturday night the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office placed all of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands on Set status to prepare for a possible evacuation. Oak Creek Canyon also remains in Set status.

Officials say 15 additional engine crews will be helping support structure protection and continue creating defensible space south of Kachina and Forest Highlands.

Firefighters are conducting firing operations along Forest Road 535 and other roadways to help create a new line of defense between the wildfire and local communities.

Fire managers say on Saturday the fire backed into Bear Sign Canyon and again aligned with the northeastern winds. A map from the incident command team shows Saturday’s winds pushed the Pocket Fire north of its initial containment line and toward Buzzard Ridge and Howard Pocket west of Oak Creek Canyon.

According to incident command, multiple spot fires were detected north of Woody Mountain Road (Forest Road 231) and firefighters who were prepositioned responded. Nonetheless, the spot fires consolidated into one large run.

A red flag warning is again in effect Sunday, and weather is expected to be as severe as Saturday with sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and gusts of 40–50 miles per hour. Officials report poor humidity recovery on Saturday night and say humidity will remain in the single digits. No measurable precipitation is expected. Sunday is likely the last day of a three-day stretch of red flag warnings for the area.

Smoke from the Pocket Fire will continue to impact Flagstaff and other communities north of the wildfire.

The evacuation map can be found on the Coconino County Emergency Management website. Residents can also sign up for emergency notifications.

A public meeting will be held at the Sedona Red Rock Middle and High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29. Fire managers and team members will speak about the fire and be available for questions. It’ll be streamed on the Coconino National Forests Facebook page.

The Pocket Fire, as seen from the Turkey Butte forest camera, burns at about 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026.
KNAU and Arizona News
Set notification issued for Kachina Village, Forest Highlands because of Pocket Fire
KNAU STAFF
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has placed all zones of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands in Set status because of the Pocket Fire burning north of Sedona.

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KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2026Coconino National ForestCoconino County Sheriff's OfficePocket Fire
KNAU STAFF
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