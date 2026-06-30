Northward progression on Pocket Fire stopped as crews continue burnout operations

Managers on the Pocket Fire say firefighters have stopped northward progression of the blaze and have held it at Forest Road 535. The same road was utilized by crews in 2014 to help contain the Slide Fire.

Last weekend heavy winds drove the Pocket Fire thousands of acres to the northeast causing officials to place the Kachina Village, Forest Highlands and Pine Del communities into Set pre-evacuation status. Those notifications remained in place Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the Pocket Fire had grown to 15,376 acres. It’s an increase from Monday of about 4,000 acres but much of that growth came from burnout operations conducted by firefighters Monday night.

According to the incident management team, Monday night’s burning operations were conducted on the northeast perimeter of the fire. Crews are trying to prevent the blaze in the bottom of West Fork Canyon from climbing out and making a run on the plateau. Another burnout is planned Tuesday night.

Operations on the northwest perimeter of the fire were meant to stop the flanking fire that was approaching powerlines. Another burn on Forest Road 231 is planned for Tuesday night. On the south side of the fire crews are building lines to prevent fire from backing into the Seven Canyons and Enchantment Resort area.

Firefighters are also focused on protecting homes and businesses in Oak Creek Canyon along with communities south of Flagstaff and north of Sedona.

Officials say the drop in wind has allowed air crews to make numerous water and retardant drops to help slow the fire’s advance and give ground crews time to build defenses. Infrared-equipped planes and drones are also being used to identify hotspots, spot fires and other areas of concern.

Official containment remains at 0%.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center's June 30 report, response to the Pocket Fire has cost $16.2 million to date and 961 personnel are currently fighting it.

Officials say the Pocket Fire is likely to continue affecting air quality in the region. Smoke could make Flagstaff’s air unhealthy for sensitive groups but could become moderate Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Kachina Village’s air could become good in the afternoon but turn unhealthy overnight while Doney Park could also become unhealthy or worse throughout the day and into the evening. Cameron and Tuba City will have periods of moderate to unhealthy air for sensitive groups Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.