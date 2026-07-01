Communities south of Flagstaff downgraded to Ready status as Pocket Fire keeps burning

Kachina Village, Forest Highlands and Pine Del have been downgraded from a “Set” pre-evacuation notice to “Ready” status, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says .

The shift comes as the Pocket Fire reaches 20% containment.

The sheriff’s office downgraded the pre-evacuation notice for those communities after consulting fire managers. Oak Creek Canyon remains in “Set” status, according to the office.

“Ready” status means there’s still an active threat in the area, and that people should prepare for a potential evacuation if things get worse.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a press release that fire conditions improved and allowed for adjustment, but residents will still see smoke and fire activity for the foreseeable future.

The Pocket Fire has grown by thousands of acres in recent days, but much of that is from burnout operations.

On Wednesday, officials said they’re starting to contain it for the first time since the blaze began.

