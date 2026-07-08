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City confirms ICE plans to move into Flagstaff office space

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 8, 2026 at 1:00 PM MST
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer listens during a briefing, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer listens during a briefing, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.

City officials have confirmed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement secured office space in Flagstaff as the agency ramps up enforcement across Arizona.

The office will be located in privately owned space, which does not require city approval. ICE told the city the sub-office is intended to expand enforcement across the state.

Officials have not received any additional details about the timing or scope of planned operations. They did pledge to share updates with the community as more information becomes available.

The activist group Keep Flagstaff Together said in a media release that organizers have “reason to believe” that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is opening an office at 1585 S. Plaza Way, April 3, 2026.
KNAU and Arizona News
City officials confirm ICE signs lease for office space in Flagstaff
Bree Burkitt, Adrian Skabelund

The announcement follows earlier reports that ICE had signed a lease for a substation at 1585 South Plaza Way in April. It’s unclear whether the office space is the same location.

The city confirmed they had not received a request from ICE to use city property as of Tuesday. If that changes, the city manager must follow a recently approved directive requiring public notice before federal agents visit a city workplace.

The statement also directs community members to report “concerning activity they may observe involving federal agencies” via an online portal at flagstaff.az.gov/report-concerns.
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KNAU and Arizona News FlagstaffImmigration and Customs EnforcementU.S. Department of Homeland SecurityImmigrationCity of Flagstaff
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