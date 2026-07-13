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SR 89A reopens between Sedona and Flagstaff with Pocket Fire 76% contained

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 13, 2026 at 9:22 AM MST
Smoke from the Pocket Fire rising above State Route 89A.
InciWeb
Smoke from the Pocket Fire rising above State Route 89A.

The stretch of State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17 near Flagstaff reopened Monday as crews begin cleanup from the Pocket Fire.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed that portion of the highway more than three weeks ago after the wildfire broke out about 7 miles north of Sedona in the Red Rock-Secret Mountain Wilderness area of the Coconino National Forest.

The Pocket Fire is now 76% contained and has burned nearly 28,000 acres. More than 800 personnel remain assigned to the incident.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office also downgraded the last remaining communities on “SET” status to “READY” Monday, including Oak Creek Canyon and the Seven Canyons and Enchantment areas.

Over the weekend, crews focused on reinforcing containment lines, with more resources shifting to repair and cleanup. Firefighters will continue work in Oak Creek Canyon over the next few days and may need to briefly close the road.

Work will also resume on a previously scheduled guardrail improvement project. ADOT says drivers should expect lane restrictions on SR 89A Mondays through Thursdays between Pine Flat Campground and the Oak Creek Vista Scenic Overlook.

Crews will flag traffic through the work zone one direction at a time. Both lanes of SR 89A will be fully open Friday through Sunday.

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KNAU and Arizona News Pocket FireState Route 89AFire Season 2026oak creek canyonSedonaArizona Department of Transportation
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